Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparison side by side

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.57 which is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $12.5, and a 279.94% upside potential. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19, while its potential upside is 787.85%. Based on the data shown earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 25.5%. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.