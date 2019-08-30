Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|88.22
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $16.75, and a 469.73% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
