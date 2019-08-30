Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Contrasting side by side

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 90.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.32 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $16.75, and a 454.64% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aravive Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.