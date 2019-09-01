Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Contrasting side by side

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|90.17
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16.75, and a 479.58% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 54.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 66.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
