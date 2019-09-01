Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Contrasting side by side

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 90.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16.75, and a 479.58% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 54.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 66.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.