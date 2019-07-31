Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.40 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Risk and Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 600.84% at a $16.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.