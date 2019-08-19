FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019; United Rentals (URI) Has 1.07 Sentiment

FNCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNCB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. FNCB Bancorp Inc’s current price of $7.29 translates into 0.69% yield. FNCB Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 6,705 shares traded. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FNCB News: 25/04/2018 – FNCB BANCORP INC FNCB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR; 25/04/2018 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Increases Second Quarter Dividend 33%

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 252 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 236 decreased and sold their positions in United Rentals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 63.73 million shares, down from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Rentals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 159 New Position: 93.

Another recent and important FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $147.03 million. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.70 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 78,209 shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 4.44% invested in the company for 401,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 374,000 shares.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.