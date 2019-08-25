FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019; Sothebys (BID) Sellers Decreased By 30.56% Their Shorts

FNCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNCB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. FNCB Bancorp Inc’s current price of $7.06 translates into 0.71% yield. FNCB Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 19,928 shares traded. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FNCB News: 25/04/2018 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Increases Second Quarter Dividend 33%; 25/04/2018 – FNCB BANCORP INC FNCB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) had a decrease of 30.56% in short interest. BID’s SI was 6.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.56% from 9.18 million shares previously. With 773,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Sothebys (NYSE:BID)’s short sellers to cover BID’s short positions. The SI to Sothebys’s float is 13.93%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 581,633 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $142.39 million. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

