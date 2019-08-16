FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019; Masters Capital Management Boosted Freeport (FCX) Position By $12.00 Million

FNCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNCB) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNCB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. FNCB Bancorp Inc’s current price of $7.24 translates into 0.69% yield. FNCB Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 5,928 shares traded. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FNCB News: 25/04/2018 – FNCB BANCORP INC FNCB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR; 25/04/2018 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Increases Second Quarter Dividend 33%

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc acquired 1.00M shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $25.78M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Freeport now has $13.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 26.26 million shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc reported 2.72 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tctc Ltd Llc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cornerstone Inc reported 2,418 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mathes invested in 0.15% or 22,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 16.67 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 276,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,461 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.14% or 3.00M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 8.94 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 953,000 shares. Moore Cap Management LP reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.05% or 547,142 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has 0.08% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 28,809 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan’s Long-Term Potential Is Stunning – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peruvian copper exports resume as protests ease – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) stake by 3.00 million shares to 7.00M valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 61.29% above currents $8.99 stock price. Freeport-McMoRan had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M.

Another recent and important FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $146.02 million. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products. It has a 9.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.