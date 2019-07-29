Fnb Pa (FNB) Stock Price Declined While Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Position; Kennedy (KW) Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 377,172 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. $1.83M worth of stock was sold by RICKS MARY on Friday, February 1. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 45,942 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability owns 42,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 95,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.68M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 101,766 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 14,191 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 226,417 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 20,600 shares. First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Mackenzie reported 3.64 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 883,669 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 16,728 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 7,500 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 39 shares. Tcw Inc holds 0.01% or 30,921 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6,824 activity. 2,900 shares were sold by CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, worth $34,657 on Thursday, February 7. 500 shares were bought by Bena Pamela A, worth $6,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 21,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,125 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,671 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.05% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 114,451 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Td Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 44,881 shares. Sage Finance Gp holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited owns 27,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,444 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 46,808 shares. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Parametrica Mgmt, Hong Kong-based fund reported 11,705 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 12,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.23% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares to 30,534 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).