Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake Maintained by Ejf Capital Llc; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Raised Its Stake by $483,120

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 28,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.71M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1.56M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.40M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,298 shares. Axa holds 355,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 111,680 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 16,651 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 120,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.02% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 10,172 shares. Interest Grp reported 634,471 shares. Next Fincl Gru accumulated 0.24% or 188,508 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 12,105 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.16% stake. Smithfield Trust reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 179,116 shares.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “F.N.B. promotes two at First National Bank – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First National Bank Expands Consumer Banking Services in Washington, DC, Metro – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17,196 shares to 126,872 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,246 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. 300 shares were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D, worth $3,297 on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 9 the insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 222,682 shares stake. Beutel Goodman & Limited has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 42,182 shares. Tobam owns 699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And reported 235 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 11,024 shares. Hm Payson owns 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 17,250 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com reported 24,841 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Mariner Limited has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 229,393 shares. Huntington State Bank has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 10,137 shares. 7,831 are owned by Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co. Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 8,547 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,314 shares to 12,822 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,038 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).