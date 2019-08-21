Fnb Pa (FNB) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $450,000 as Stock Price Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 104,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 344,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 448,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 471,525 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.56 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 85,800 shares to 147,933 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Shares for $22,140 were bought by Mencini Frank C. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 was made by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $95.18 million for 9.32 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10.57M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 15,818 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.02 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Gamco Et Al invested in 46,000 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Management has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). The New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 15,497 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc owns 0.07% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 18,487 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Services Corporation has invested 0.31% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Valley National Advisers owns 849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security National has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 1,350 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advisors Inc has invested 0.6% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 40,275 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 112,214 shares. Greatmark Partners accumulated 0.08% or 4,540 shares. Charter Trust owns 36,891 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y reported 1.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested 1.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Punch & Associates Mgmt stated it has 92,940 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn invested in 9,677 shares. 50,832 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 534,381 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 559,423 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Cleararc has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.75% or 69,091 shares in its portfolio.