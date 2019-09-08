Fnb Pa (FNB) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $8.58 Million as Market Value Rose; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $356,600

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 857,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.86 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, down from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 890,217 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 309.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 23,592 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.28M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.31M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. 500 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $6,109 were bought by Bena Pamela A. CHIAFULLO JAMES D also bought $3,297 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by Mencini Frank C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 21,440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 685,298 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 2.02M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 6,321 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Raymond James And Associates owns 3.51 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.76% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 68,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Geode Mngmt Limited Company reported 3.49 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 226 shares or 0% of the stock. Peoples Financial Services Corporation holds 0.31% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 57,937 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 37,210 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 0.09% or 242 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 144,950 shares.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On F.N.B. Corp (FNB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “F.N.B. promotes two at First National Bank – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 69,439 shares to 12,139 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 239,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,240 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat! Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.