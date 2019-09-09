Fnb Pa (FNB) Shareholder First National Trust Co Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Central Securities Has Upped by $5.05 Million Its Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 68,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 532,240 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 6.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video)

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 9 the insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799. 2,000 shares valued at $22,140 were bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital has 68,471 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 65,600 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 64,749 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.04% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 31,511 shares in its portfolio. Fsi Llc accumulated 0.2% or 17,874 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 15,234 shares. 63,639 are held by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. Parametrica has invested 0.26% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 13,172 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 11.77M shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.6% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.13% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 10,349 shares to 49,621 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.32M for 9.40 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

