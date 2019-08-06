Fnb Pa (FNB) Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Holding by $426,650 as Market Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised by $340,710 Its Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 42,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 132,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 174,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.45 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,149 activity. $34,657 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were sold by CAMPBELL WILLIAM B.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.19 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 200,189 shares to 259,589 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc by 42,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,588 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

