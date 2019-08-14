Fnb Pa (FNB) Position Held by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $1.14 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 31,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 96,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 65,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.55M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 1.14 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney invested in 7,883 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 89,576 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 17,733 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd has 38,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 62,989 shares. Oberndorf William E reported 0.51% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.12 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cap Rech Invsts holds 15.82 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Antipodean Advsr Llc holds 200,000 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 476,857 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 129 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2.43 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 2.33M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,172 shares. 3.49M were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 46,808 shares. Advisory Ltd Company invested in 685 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 258,022 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 233,005 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And Communication Inc has 0.02% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 46,656 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,831 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 23,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 531,790 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 44,881 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 94,800 shares. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.61% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 3.90M shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 80,850 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Shares for $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. Shares for $22,140 were bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.