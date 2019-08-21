Fnb Pa (FNB) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $8.58 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Rench Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 857,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.86 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, down from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 525,173 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 5.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F.N.B. Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FNB Corporation Expands Data Science Expertise to Enhance Customer Experience – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First National Bank Demonstrates Commitment to Customer Experience, Security with Full Suite of Retail Banking Technology from ARGO – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FNB Corp (FNB) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $95.16M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544 worth of stock. The insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought 2,500 shares worth $27,799. The insider Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares worth $6,040.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

