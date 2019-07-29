Fnb Pa (FNB) Holder Cipher Capital LP Boosted Stake by $988,950; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Value Rose, Holder Df Dent & Co Lowered Its Position

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 92.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 51,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 228.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 98,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 43,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 346,974 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Profund Ltd Liability Co reported 33,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 83,997 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.06% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 3.51M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 61,326 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Shelton Capital Management holds 242 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 144,950 are held by Cornercap Counsel Inc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company has 3.16M shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 39,402 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 117,818 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6,824 activity. Bena Pamela A also bought $6,040 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares. Dively Mary Jo also bought $35,441 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First National Bank Appoints Regional Market Executive for South Carolina – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FNB Corporation Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F.N.B. Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,815 shares to 11,068 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 34,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,936 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 348,880 shares in its portfolio. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.07M shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 123,793 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dsc Lp invested 1.99% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ww Asset Management holds 37,830 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Oakworth Incorporated holds 1,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 91,065 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 38,877 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 8.01 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 462,671 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 55,892 shares to 72,579 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 83,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com Npv.