Fnb (FNB) Holding Has Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc; As Dr Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp (FNB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 760,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.01M, up from 9.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 1.61M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 131,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 120,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35M shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 1.00 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 78,375 shares. Sun Life Fin has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Impala Asset Llc accumulated 1.16% or 537,255 shares. 39,423 were accumulated by Chem Bancshares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com reported 91,380 shares. Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hollencrest Cap Management accumulated 5,277 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vident Advisory has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17.56 million shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 154,346 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannet Co Inc by 1.07M shares to 369,574 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,889 shares to 8,230 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co/De (NYSE:CLX) by 3,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,249 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Christopher Chan Appointed Director of Corporate Strategy for FNB Corporation – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FNB Corporation Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 292,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Basswood Mngmt owns 0.53% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 764,590 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 117,818 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.05% or 2.74M shares. Mufg Americas invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Assetmark Inc reported 9,794 shares. Parametric Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). First National Tru Co reported 1.22M shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,034 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Parsec Financial Inc reported 13,172 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 286,456 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 60,348 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation & has 18,055 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Logan Management invested in 75,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock.