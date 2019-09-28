Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.51 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered by $5.70 Million Its Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86M, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 137,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.26M, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fnb Corp/Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.62M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $95.54M for 9.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. Shares for $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. Bena Pamela A also bought $6,040 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Monday, April 29. On Friday, August 9 the insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.