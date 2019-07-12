Fmr Stake In Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Was Lifted; As American Assets Tr (AAT) Market Valuation Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped by $1.58 Million Its Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 35,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, up from 218,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 67,055 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 1482.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 94,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,947 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 6,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 117,341 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Looks To Recharge Tech Sector – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Assets Trust (AAT) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 329,236 shares to 159,139 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 28,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,813 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,638 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 670,584 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 1.16M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 693,479 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com owns 34,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 254,158 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 34,817 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 26,010 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 1,059 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 31,369 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 54,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 137,404 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated.

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “”Bad news everywhere”: Sterling held near 2-yr lows – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Former UBS China banker given 9 years in prison for insider trade – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Keep calm and buy more avocadoes: Walmart/Cornershop deal falls – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “India’s Eros seeks to calm investors as shares continue to plunge – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Innovative Industrial Properties, Korn Ferry, and Sprint Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.