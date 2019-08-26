Fmr Raised Vivint Solar (VSLR) Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased By $7.80 Million Its Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Attunity Ltd (ATTU) stake by 33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as Attunity Ltd (ATTU)’s stock 0.00%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 688,482 shares with $16.15M value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Attunity Ltd now has $514.40M valuation. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Acacia Communications Inc stake by 46,200 shares to 98,272 valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 112,445 shares and now owns 412,667 shares. K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 493,265 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 220 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 20,942 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 110,433 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 46,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Water Island Limited Liability Company holds 997,724 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0.03% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). 954,200 were reported by Herald Mngmt Ltd. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 19,613 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 241,365 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Jefferies Gru Lc reported 117,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 150,219 shares stake. Whetstone Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 6.61% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Fmr Llc decreased Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 106,400 shares to 363,428 valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2.18 million shares and now owns 1.57M shares. Crispr Therapeutics Ag was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 59,547 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 23,876 shares. International Grp Inc has 25,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arosa Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 1.96 million shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 1.83M shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Awm Co holds 0.69% or 705,354 shares in its portfolio. 241,010 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). 51,500 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership. Caxton Lp accumulated 14,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackstone Limited Partnership reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 32,590 shares. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,800 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vivint Solar has $1400 highest and $1200 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 61.20% above currents $7.86 stock price. Vivint Solar had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”.