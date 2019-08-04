Fmr Raised Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position; Nextera Energy (NEE)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 522 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 416 decreased and sold their holdings in Nextera Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 345.04 million shares, down from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nextera Energy Inc in top ten positions increased from 37 to 42 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 376 Increased: 409 New Position: 113.

Fmr Llc increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 21.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 1.14 million shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Fmr Llc holds 6.42 million shares with $255.11 million value, up from 5.27M last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $600.60M valuation. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 868,082 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $101.29 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Waterstone Capital Management L.P. holds 22.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. for 79,450 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 49,158 shares or 6.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Main Street Research Llc has 6.06% invested in the company for 98,599 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 5.73% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 711,060 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.73 million shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. 12,375 shares were sold by Haqq Christopher, worth $477,922 on Wednesday, February 6. Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $302,367 worth of stock or 7,800 shares. Shares for $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Fmr Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 34,664 shares to 1.64 million valued at $292.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) stake by 50,995 shares and now owns 108,146 shares. Liberty Latin America Ltd was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) rating on Friday, March 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

