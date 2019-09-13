Fmr Maintains Stake in Dycom Inds (DY); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder World Asset Management Upped Holding

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 107.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.55 million, up from 936,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 3,890 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 42,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 326,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, up from 283,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 350,839 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At Home Group Inc by 3.45M shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $143,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 264,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,660 shares, and cut its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,057 shares. 130,371 were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Federated Investors Pa owns 5,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). First Personal has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 4,826 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Cim Mangement owns 5,687 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc owns 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 27,908 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Invest Ma has invested 0.27% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 3,514 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 35,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 55,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 445,039 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,787 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dycom Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 5,094 shares to 78,333 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,881 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).