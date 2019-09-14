Fmr Maintains Position in National Retail Pptys (NNN); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Lowered Position

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 917 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,969 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 21,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges

Fmr Llc increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.07M, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 830,177 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 25,026 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 950,107 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 15,152 shares. Nomura holds 12,042 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Elm Ltd Liability reported 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co has 3,681 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Sei accumulated 294,229 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.26 million shares. Strategic Services invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,094 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 6,780 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 5,028 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 2,978 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 13,015 shares to 109,768 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 14,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

