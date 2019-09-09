Fmr Maintains Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR); As Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Market Value Declined, Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Its Holding

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 132971100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 1 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 585,159 shares traded or 45.23% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 126,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 698,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, up from 572,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 4,415 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces Promotion – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces Tax Treatment For 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.34 million shares to 648,479 shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 436,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,955 shares, and cut its stake in Msg Network Inc.