Fmr Lowered Its Stake in Lakeland Finl (LKFN) by $518,190; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 11,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 195,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, down from 207,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 38,353 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb & stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 28,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,417 were reported by Majedie Asset Management Limited. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 10,825 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 3.89M shares. Moreover, Richard C Young & Limited has 0.48% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cullinan Associates reported 13,168 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 12,150 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 1.62M shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com reported 25,605 shares stake. Barclays Pcl holds 4.15 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com owns 12,452 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 90,941 shares to 183,941 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 611,719 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $143.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 98,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.24 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. The insider WELCH M SCOTT bought 10,000 shares worth $425,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 18,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 1.04 million shares. Keybank Association Oh has 22,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,574 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 1,630 shares. 194,676 were accumulated by Monarch Capital Mngmt. Int Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 15,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) or 37,942 shares. Ckw Grp holds 2,965 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 61,121 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability reported 332,287 shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 21 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.22% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Principal Financial Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).