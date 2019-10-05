Fmr Lowered Its Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $375,760; Ami Investment Management Has Cut Its Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Position as Stock Price Rose

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 760,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.06M, down from 767,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 780,363 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.41 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,518 shares to 24,758 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 4.67M shares. Snow Management Lp reported 1.17% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nomura Holdg accumulated 41,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 28,300 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Co Limited Company has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 2.50 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 11,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 436,885 shares. 29,817 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 34,542 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.95% or 220,619 shares. 972,384 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Company.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.