Fmr Lowered By $6.72 Million Its Stantec (STN) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (TSE:ENB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enbridge has $57 highest and $55 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is 26.31% above currents $43.94 stock price. Enbridge had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report. GMP Securities maintained Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ENB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, March 3. See Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Downgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

Fmr Llc decreased Stantec Inc (STN) stake by 48.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 292,020 shares as Stantec Inc (STN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Fmr Llc holds 311,137 shares with $7.35M value, down from 603,157 last quarter. Stantec Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 1,274 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Fmr Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 490,215 shares to 4.85 million valued at $349.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 73,568 shares and now owns 143,930 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 589,397 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 55,042 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 0.33% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Fiera Cap stated it has 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 1.67 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 311,137 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 17,736 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 501 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) or 1.19M shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Mackenzie Fincl owns 11.25 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 73,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 12.11M shares.

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K STANTEC INC For: Aug 27 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stantec Inc. (STN) CEO Gord Johnston on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “52-Week Low Alert: Make 6 Figures by 2025 With These Brand-New Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Power Solutions International’s 8.8-liter engine featured by IC Bus during the STN Expo – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stantec Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 338,285 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Enbridge Inc.’s (TSE:ENB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Be Disappointed With Their 21% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Enbridge Inc.â€™s (TSE:ENB) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Now the Time to Be Pushing â€œAll-Inâ€ on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: January 24, 2019.