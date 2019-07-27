Fmr Lifted Position in Therapeuticsmd (TXMD); Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $907,570; Valuation Rose

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 89,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.53M, up from 18.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 1.93M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 45.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 08/03/2018 TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) And Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date For TX-001HR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Pro; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – ANTICIPATES THAT IMVEXXY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION IN JULY; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – AS PART OF FDA’S APPROVAL, THERAPEUTICSMD HAS COMMITTED TO CONDUCT A POST-APPROVAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50 million, down from 201,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,870 activity.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 27,840 shares to 8.87 million shares, valued at $351.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 48,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management owns 351,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Lc holds 0.01% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 11,145 shares. Cetera Advsr has invested 0.02% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 20.44 million shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 800 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Daruma Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7.11M shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc reported 0.08% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 215,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates owns 730,468 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Ct invested in 0.01% or 83,305 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability has 18,656 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.03% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 109,089 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counsel Limited Liability New York owns 5,923 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,115 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waters Parkerson Co Limited Liability holds 1,110 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Llc holds 28,690 shares. 45,077 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability. 962 are held by Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Avenir holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,689 shares. 630 are held by Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80,900 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Limited has 1.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,289 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated. Churchill Management reported 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.