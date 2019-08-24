Fmr Lifted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $11.22 Million; Stock Value Rose; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding Held by Donald Smith & Company Inc

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 15.18M shares traded or 74.85% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – DURING APRIL AND MAY, EXPLORATION DRILLING WAS EXTENDED INTO RECENTLY ACQUIRED BATYI LICENSE AREA; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS – SUBSIDIARY HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN AGG’S 90% INTEREST IN ASANKO GOLD MINE, ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN GHANA ( AGM); 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 196.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 94,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 142,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 47,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 604,004 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,368 shares to 185,034 shares, valued at $511.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 157,402 shares to 140,822 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 275,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

