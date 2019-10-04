Fmr Increases Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL); Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Mobile Mini (MINI) Holding by $2.96 Million; Valuation Declined

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 5,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 16,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12M, up from 11,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $619.88. About 724 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 98,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 712,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 613,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 3,163 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Fmr reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 2,300 are owned by Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Stifel Financial Corp has 1,740 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp, New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 634 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 77,500 shares or 7.93% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 10,932 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 278 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 351 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,573 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,268 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 106 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.58 million activity. 36 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares with value of $29,059 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.94M shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $201.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 10,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,038 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 150,281 shares stake. Principal Financial invested in 374,301 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 766,271 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 138,487 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company has 8,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 8,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 588,374 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 4.91 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, Art Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 38,322 shares. Cap Mgmt Va invested 2.49% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Weber Alan W reported 6,133 shares.