Fmr Increased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holding By $2.56 Million; Macerich Co (MAC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Macerich Co (MAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 142 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 117 reduced and sold equity positions in Macerich Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 135.92 million shares, up from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Macerich Co in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 87 Increased: 100 New Position: 42.

Fmr Llc increased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) stake by 40.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 256,104 shares as Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)’s stock declined 38.33%. The Fmr Llc holds 885,323 shares with $9.65 million value, up from 629,219 last quarter. Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A now has $583.96M valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 16,450 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Fmr Llc decreased Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) stake by 221,595 shares to 815,728 valued at $36.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 156,000 shares and now owns 986,200 shares. Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was reduced too.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20.57% of its portfolio in Macerich Company for 23.29 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca has 4.77% invested in the company for 262,181 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 45.96 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.48 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 570,908 shares traded. Macerich Company (MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500.