Fmr Holds Position in Intl Fcstone (INTL); As Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Market Value Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Raised Holding

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 8,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 504,731 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 496,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 37,251 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 40.60% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 5.01M shares traded or 292.38% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26,100 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 104,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,109 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 1.67 million shares to 40.22M shares, valued at $3.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 292,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62M shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 12,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,243 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 908 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 63,805 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,961 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Trust Company Of Vermont owns 12,190 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Northern Trust reported 206,773 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 902,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 100 shares.

