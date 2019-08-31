Fmr Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Boosted by $18.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding Held by Swiss National Bank

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 409,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.38 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 514,169 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 229,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 197,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.57M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 03/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $17.16; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s)

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 184,087 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $455.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,448 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,410 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 2,725 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 15,836 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com reported 149,314 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 47,311 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has 186,190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). First Allied Advisory holds 0.23% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) or 417,355 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Verition Fund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Co Delaware invested in 0.08% or 66,087 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company owns 15,066 shares.

