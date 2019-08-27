Fmr Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Cut by $397.63 Million; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Share Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 171,727 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, up from 165,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 4.58 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.55M, down from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.71. About 1.09M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 1.33M shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 92.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 43,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,131 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

