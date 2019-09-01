Fmr Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Integre Asset Management Has Upped Cme Group (CME) Position by $848,536 as Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.11M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru, Japan-based fund reported 17,622 shares. Allstate has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,559 shares. Stevens Capital Lp has invested 1.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 158 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Group Inc owns 973,478 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 97,422 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 3,300 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Architects owns 35 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru Communication owns 0.4% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 22,033 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Greenleaf Trust reported 1,976 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 15,968 shares stake.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,748 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.55M shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $66.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 684,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46M shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,591 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Ltd reported 1,412 shares. Moreover, Artal Grp Incorporated Sa has 1.87% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.15 million shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 188,359 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 9,665 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 226,977 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 193,461 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Lc owns 17,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 254,868 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,115 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 36,255 shares. Aqr Capital Llc accumulated 10,288 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 128,418 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,154 shares.