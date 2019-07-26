Fmr Has Upped Holding in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by $5.16 Million as Share Price Declined; Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake in Magna International (MGA) Has Cut by $540,000

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1146373.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 515,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 515,913 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33B market cap company. It closed at $9.66 lastly. It is down 15.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 394,494 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 150,409 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $164.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 585,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.