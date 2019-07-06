Fmr Has Trimmed Its Stake in Commvault Systems (CVLT) by $47.78 Million; Huber Capital Management Position in Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Has Lowered by $1.13 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 746,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.63M, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 307,367 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Commvault Names Scott Strubel to Lead Worldwide Channels; 02/04/2018 – Commvault Issues Response Regarding Elliott Management; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COMMVAULT’S OPERATING REVIEW SHOULD BE OVERSEEN BY A NEWLY FORMED OPERATING COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 567,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 545,823 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 268,940 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-2.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Clarifies AGM Meeting Location; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 16/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO ADVANCE COMPANY’S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. BUNTE AL also sold $4.35M worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares. Shares for $507,450 were sold by PULVER DAN. SMITH GARY B had sold 7,500 shares worth $510,000. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider WALKER DAVID F sold $264,112. Another trade for 11,295 shares valued at $767,597 was sold by FANZILLI FRANK J.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 521,509 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $259.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 6,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Commvault To Present At The William Blair 39áµ—Ê° Annual Growth Stock Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Elliott trims CommVault stake to 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 5,566 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 138,246 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 87,957 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Pnc Fin Serv Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,222 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,830 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 0.83% stake. 6,792 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Aqr Ltd Liability stated it has 693,090 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.16% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 80,100 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has 114,775 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 74 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $456,751 for 1277.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Tetra Technologies (TTI) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TETRA Technologies: A Diamond In The Rough That Can Triple In The Next Year – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) CEO Stuart Brightman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 7.31M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 85,355 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 193,925 shares. The New York-based Amer has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). 11,221 are owned by Loews. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 281,453 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 239 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 110,199 shares. 12,385 were reported by Connable Office. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 10.30 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.87M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 9,735 shares to 311,544 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).