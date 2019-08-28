Fmr Has Trimmed Its National Health Invs (NHI) Stake by $785,226 as Share Price Rose; Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Were Volatile

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 54,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 27,515 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 742,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34 million, down from 752,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 53,147 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 960,273 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 137,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Limited Co accumulated 126 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Northern Tru has 953,081 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 365,319 shares. Ftb Incorporated has 177 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 26,740 shares. Amer Century owns 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 144,531 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Lc holds 0.15% or 8,794 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 12,328 are held by Hl Fin Services Llc. Invesco Limited owns 0.04% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 1.49M shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Regions holds 113 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 15,380 shares in its portfolio.

