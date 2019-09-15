Fmr Has Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding By $101.34 Million; Boothbay Fund Management Has Boosted Texas Instrs (TXN) Position

Fmr Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 60.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 837,560 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Fmr Llc holds 540,973 shares with $65.85 million value, down from 1.38M last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.06 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 122.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 15,252 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 27,714 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 12,462 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $121.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.71’s average target is 0.29% above currents $127.34 stock price. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. Maxim Group maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,326 shares. Trust Inv Advsr accumulated 0.82% or 5,360 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 112,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tobam invested in 0.64% or 95,171 shares. 7,108 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 24,702 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 9,885 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Reilly Advisors Limited holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 20,700 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Huntington Bank reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Vanguard Group holds 0.07% or 14.96M shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 165,498 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s All Quiet on the Darden Front, and That May Not Be a Bad Thing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Fmr Llc increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 16,089 shares to 198,851 valued at $62.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 28,300 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Galapagos Nv was raised too.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stake by 28,791 shares to 23,893 valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR) stake by 57,297 shares and now owns 89,996 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 8,375 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 1,058 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 32,670 shares. Westwood Holdg Gru holds 0.62% or 497,483 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 3,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 20,282 shares. 6,151 were reported by Grimes And. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc owns 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.05 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 11,159 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 975,773 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 338,221 shares. Cambridge Tru has 9,317 shares. Caprock Inc holds 5,611 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, BURL, TXN – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.39% below currents $129.61 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, August 22 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”.