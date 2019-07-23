Fmr Has Raised Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) as Market Valuation Rose; Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Upped Stake

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 54,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.81M, up from 13.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 2.03M shares traded or 72.08% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 2.36M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 417,161 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 376,648 shares. New York-based Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Asset One reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 441,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 5,110 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2 shares. Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 3.20 million were accumulated by Aristotle Fund Limited Partnership. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 367,315 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 17,673 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.40 million shares to 9.94 million shares, valued at $2.64B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,734 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).