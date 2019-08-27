Fmr Has Raised Holding in Utah Med Prods (UTMD) by $989,824 as Market Value Rose; Jag Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 46,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 8.04 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 11,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 488,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09M, up from 477,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 5,101 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD)

More notable recent Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance UK” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2015 – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.02% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Int Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 2,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Management Limited Partnership reported 0.35% stake. Raymond James And Assoc reported 16,979 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 1,693 shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,289 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 62,799 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 990 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bessemer holds 11,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,102 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 3,190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 226,466 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Outlook Takes Trade War Hit – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 192,863 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson Inc. 16,226 were reported by New England And Retirement Gp Incorporated. 46,322 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Homrich & Berg holds 76,925 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,238 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 630,540 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 72,079 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp has 4.66M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Tributary Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rodgers Brothers has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,317 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montag A & Associates Inc accumulated 1.57% or 314,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 4.00 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.