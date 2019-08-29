Fmr Has Lifted Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $242.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Increased Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $406,896

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 930,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 10.22M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67B, up from 9.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $286.59. About 334,378 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 82,305 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 74,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 130,347 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 1.58M shares to 13.75M shares, valued at $1.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 117,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Intuit At $190, Earn 4% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 35,087 were accumulated by Boston Advisors. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 961 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,522 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 34,115 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 63,352 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Stock Yards Bancorp And Comm has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Brown Advisory Limited Co reported 6,656 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 12,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advantage accumulated 100 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18,985 shares. Rbf Ltd Company reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).