Fmr Has Increased Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake; Titan International Has 1.73 Sentiment

Fmr Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 24.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 10,765 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Fmr Llc holds 54,615 shares with $2.31M value, up from 43,850 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 801,885 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Titan International Inc (TWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 71 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 41 reduced and sold stock positions in Titan International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 50.92 million shares, up from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Titan International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 26 Increased: 54 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 422,939 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Titan International Inc (TWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Titan International (TWI) Misses Q2 EPS by 25c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $173.70 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Mhr Fund Management Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. for 8.01 million shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 1.00 million shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 2.41 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.54% in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leggett & Platt Announces Perry Davis To Retire – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap: The Way North – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity. $444,544 worth of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shares were sold by MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W.