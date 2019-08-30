Fmr Has Increased Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding By $16.70 Million; Transact Technologies (TACT) Sentiment Is 1.82

Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 11 reduced and sold positions in Transact Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.72 million shares, down from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Transact Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Fmr Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 28.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 388,291 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Fmr Llc holds 1.75 million shares with $76.25 million value, up from 1.36M last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $17.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 120,909 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Fmr Llc decreased Brighthouse Finl Inc stake by 129,131 shares to 555,669 valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 545,434 shares and now owns 2.49M shares. Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 37.38% above currents $32.42 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, March 7 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc..

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $87.32 million. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. It has a 20.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated for 90,865 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 363,700 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.13% invested in the company for 118,100 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,710 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.