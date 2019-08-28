Fmr Has Decreased Noble Energy (NBL) Stake by $43.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Boosted Stake by $15.81 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 16.53M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408.74 million, down from 18.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 878,888 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 116,464 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Llc Tn accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Scott Selber invested in 1% or 36,231 shares. Scotia Inc holds 6,785 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Stifel Financial holds 26,960 shares. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 74 shares. Agf Invs America invested 1% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Creative Planning reported 26,946 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 97,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Ltd Liability accumulated 699,614 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 10,295 shares. 119 are held by Glenmede Com Na. Blair William And Il holds 15,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gp owns 331,854 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 4,465 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 970,130 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $235.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Pete Corp.