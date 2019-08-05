Fmr Has Decreased Its Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Stock Price Rose; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose While Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Position by $1.46 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 242,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 13,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 256,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $242.25. About 59,837 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 9,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $284.14. About 838,290 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 49,083 shares. Victory Cap invested in 16,457 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 9,298 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 321,364 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt reported 2.16% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tygh Capital Mgmt holds 29,646 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,848 shares. Shelton invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.12% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 89,361 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 116,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cwm Lc stated it has 82 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 619,258 shares to 33.68M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 825,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,440 shares. Leisure Mgmt has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fosun Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Cullinan Associates accumulated 34,725 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 4,879 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.45% or 6,797 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Com has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 27,398 shares. 38 are owned by Ima Wealth. Crestwood Advisors Grp Lc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Family Capital reported 378,471 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,312 shares. M Secs reported 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).