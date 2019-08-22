Fmr Has Decreased Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Has Raised By $2.02 Million Its Centurylink (CTL) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 1226.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc acquired 184,000 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 199,000 shares with $2.39 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 2.40M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Fmr Llc decreased Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 62,600 shares as Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)’s stock rose 14.57%. The Fmr Llc holds 1.12M shares with $15.53M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Fly Leasing Ltd now has $660.01 million valuation. The stock increased 9.55% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 452,566 shares traded or 120.37% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.74 million shares. Pension Ser holds 0.05% or 1.18 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 237,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity, California-based fund reported 335,592 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,236 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 86,677 are held by Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 79,277 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 755,843 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 77,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 360,328 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.88M shares. Sei owns 242,028 shares. 31,088 are held by D E Shaw And Commerce.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 6,600 shares to 77,854 valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 575,813 shares. Axos Finl Inc was reduced too.

