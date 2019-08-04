Fmr Has Decreased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Exchange Income (TSE:EIF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exchange Income had 2 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by IBC. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. See Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $38.5 Maintain

Fmr Llc decreased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 79.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 1.68 million shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Fmr Llc holds 422,110 shares with $3.19 million value, down from 2.10 million last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 9.65M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $41.08 million for 6.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Fmr Llc increased Stars Group Inc stake by 350,269 shares to 3.10M valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 10,765 shares and now owns 54,615 shares. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 15 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CPE in report on Monday, July 1 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $8 target. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Got Carrizo For A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahamas-based Key Grp Incorporated Hldg (Cayman) has invested 0.11% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 234,725 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 28,775 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 20,597 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Columbus Circle has invested 0.3% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Stephens Inv Management Gru Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,922 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 7.58 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 822,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Jennison Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 105,582 shares.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.