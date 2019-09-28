Fmr Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake By $80.32 Million; Tobam Decreased General Mills (GIS) Holding By $11.46 Million

Tobam decreased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 26.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam sold 220,363 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Tobam holds 597,936 shares with $31.40M value, down from 818,299 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $33.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Fmr Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fmr Llc analyzed 1.61 million shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)'s stock declined 4.40%. The Fmr Llc holds 5.35 million shares with $271.81M value, down from 6.96M last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $29.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Fmr Llc increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 2.54M shares to 10.21M valued at $1.20 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Clipper Rlty Inc stake by 44,924 shares and now owns 2.67M shares. Edgewell Pers Care Co was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 7.97% above currents $54.34 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.

Tobam increased Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) stake by 25,173 shares to 334,077 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) stake by 373,208 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.01% below currents $54.87 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 19 report.

